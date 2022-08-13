Michael Thomas won’t play for Saints Saturday

Posted by Josh Alper on August 13, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT
New Orleans Saints v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

Wide receiver Michael Thomas’ return to game action will have to wait a little longer.

Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Thomas did not travel to Houston with the team for Saturday’s preseason opener. Thomas missed all of last season with a foot injury, but has been practicing fully for the last week.

Quarterback Jameis Winston is also out on Saturday. He hurt his foot in a recent practice and is still working his way back.

Saints reporters at Saturday’s game noted that running back Alvin Kamara, linebacker Demario Davis, safety Tyrann Mathieu, defensive lineman David Onyemata, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, tight end Taysom Hill, and defensive end Cam Jordan taking part in early stretching that suggested they won’t be playing on Saturday either.

