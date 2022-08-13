Nick Harris likely to have season-ending knee surgery

Getty Images

Browns center Nick Harris was carted off the field two plays into the team’s preseason opener on Friday night and it looks like those will be the only two snaps he plays all season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Saturday that Harris is likely to have season-ending knee surgery. Confirmation of that diagnosis is expected in the near future.

Harris was a 2020 fifth-round pick who played in 23 games and made two starts over the last two seasons. He was bumped up to the first team once JC Tretter hit free agency in March.

Tretter remains a free agent, so the Browns could explore a reunion if Harris is out for the year. Ethan Pocic is listed as the team’s backup center.