Posted by Josh Alper on August 13, 2022, 10:51 AM EDT
The Ravens added a veteran linebacker to their roster on Saturday.

The team announced the signing of Trent Harris to the 90-man roster. They also cut defensive back Denzel Williams and wide receiver Devon Williams.

Harris signed with the Patriots after going undrafted in 2018 and made his regular season debut as a member of the Dolphins in 2019. He had 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks while appearing in 11 games, but wound up moving on to the Giants the next year.

Harris played eight games for the Giants the last two years. He had 12 tackles and a half-sack in those appearances.

The Ravens have Odafe Oweh, Justin Houston, Steven Means, Daelin Hayes, Jeremiah Moon, and Chuck Wiley at outside linebacker with Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo both working their way back from torn Achilles tendons.

2 responses to “Ravens sign Trent Harris

  1. Wow, Ravens are lucky to find another player willing to play for them instead of a team that can compete for a championship. It’s getting hard for Baltimore to find players willing to take a spot on their roster. Going to be a long season for Raven fans.

  2. The Browns are really struggling to find players willing to take a spot on their roster. At this rate, they might not be able to field a team. No wonder Browns fans are so angry and crying all the time.

