Report: Training-camp hiatus unrelated to health of Tom Brady or his family members

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady started a break of at least 10 days from his team’s training camp this week. It’s a hiatus that, per the team, had been scheduled in advance.

The only reason given for Brady leaving the team is “personal reasons.” That has sparked plenty of speculation as to what the personal reasons may be.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that “[t]he scheduled absence has nothing to do with Brady’s or his family members’ health.”

So it appears that it really was/is just a break from the training-camp grind for the 45-year-old quarterback.

It’s unclear whether Brady specifically negotiated the in-camp vacation when he unretired, or whether it came up after that. Regardless, the Bucs aren’t about to say no to the man who puts butts in the seats and points on the board and, ultimately, cash in the coffers.

He’ll return with three weeks to prepare for the regular-season opener. And even though it will be human nature for some who were left behind to bristle about Brady’s absence, it’s one of the benefits of being the best to ever do it. Indeed, most teams would rather have Brady with a 10-day break in camp over whoever their quarterback is with #nodaysoff.

26 responses to “Report: Training-camp hiatus unrelated to health of Tom Brady or his family members

  2. He might have gone to that place that Rodgers went to in south america to take some of that stuff”that makes you LOVE EVERYTHING”

  4. Yep. Too old. Haven’t people been saying that for eight years? Maybe longer.

  6. Maybe he wants to be part of his kids’ prep for going back to school, maybe he made a personal commitment during his retirement window. Chances are, we’ll never know. But if it’s cleared with the team, so be it. It’s not as if he was going to play in the first two preseason games, or that he hasn’t been through a couple of decades of training, or that he doesn’t manage to be a strong leader every season.

  7. He’s on location shooting film for his role in the next TB12 movie. It was scheduled when he retired and as a condition of him un-retiring the Bucs agreed to let him have the time off during camp.

  8. I think he’s earned the right to take time off for whatever he needs. Or if he just wants to. He’ll still be ready to go.

  9. He has elderly parents, a loving wife that misses him when he’s gone for half the year, and kids that aren’t getting any younger. Considering he’s given more or his time and life to the game than almost anyone else, it’s perfectly reasonable for him to take some personal time

  14. What a team player.

    Just like when he tried to ditch his team for the Dolphins this off-season. I bet his teammates are thrilled with that too. Very Goat like.

    No playoffs for Tommy ever again 😭

  15. MortimerInMiami says:
    August 13, 2022 at 5:46 pm
    Bucs will not make the playoffs this season, the party is over.

    Nope and yes it is.

    Worst Bucs roster on both sides of the ball since he got there. I SO can’t wait to hear the fan club excuses! Should be a hoot! 😄

  16. He’s on leave due to another one of his hair plug replacements and can’t wear a helmet. This guy is so fake and superficial in every way possible

  17. Indeed, most teams would rather have Brady with a 10-day break in camp over whoever their quarterback is with #nodaysoff.
    —-
    I doubt that it’s even half a dozen teams.

  19. Not liking this at all.
    Football or family, Tom. You have to pick one. You can’t have your cake and eat it too.
    If you want to see your family, have them fly a helicopter over the practice facility.
    Next thing you know, everyone is going to want to take off a couple of weeks in August.

  21. Only Brady would get secretly suspended for the preseason for tampering with the Dolphins. J/K but like all the FOXNEWS idiots say, I’m just asking questions lol.

  23. Tom Brady missing gives Bruce Arians a sense of being in charge around the facilities so it all works out..

  24. Why is this such a mystery? When brady retired this spring, he probably booked something during this time of training camp; personal, family or business related, who knows. When he unretired he’s like, “hey I made this commitment right during camp; what should I do?” Bucs were probably like, don’t worry about it.

    Mtn, moe hill.

