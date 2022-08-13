Report: Zach Wilson needs meniscus trim, expects to miss 2-4 weeks

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario with his knee injury.

Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener after hurting his knee and a report on Saturday morning indicated he had a bone bruise with tests for a meniscus injury still in progress. Those tests showed a tear, but not the most serious one that Wilson could have suffered.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that Wilson will need to have his meniscus trimmed surgically, which has a far quicker recovery timeline than if he needed to have a full repair. The current belief is that he will miss two-to-four weeks after having surgery, although that could change once doctors have a full view of the meniscus during the procedure.

Given the nature of Wilson’s non-contact injury, missing weeks rather than months or an entire season would be a good outcome for Wilson and the Jets even though he’ll miss valuable time on the practice field. Joe Flacco will be in line to start at quarterback until Wilson is cleared to return.