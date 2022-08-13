Report: Zach Wilson needs meniscus trim, expects to miss 2-4 weeks

Posted by Josh Alper on August 13, 2022, 11:35 AM EDT
New York Jets v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario with his knee injury.

Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener after hurting his knee and a report on Saturday morning indicated he had a bone bruise with tests for a meniscus injury still in progress. Those tests showed a tear, but not the most serious one that Wilson could have suffered.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that Wilson will need to have his meniscus trimmed surgically, which has a far quicker recovery timeline than if he needed to have a full repair. The current belief is that he will miss two-to-four weeks after having surgery, although that could change once doctors have a full view of the meniscus during the procedure.

Given the nature of Wilson’s non-contact injury, missing weeks rather than months or an entire season would be a good outcome for Wilson and the Jets even though he’ll miss valuable time on the practice field. Joe Flacco will be in line to start at quarterback until Wilson is cleared to return.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Report: Zach Wilson needs meniscus trim, expects to miss 2-4 weeks

  4. Why not start Mike White rather than Joe? Mike showed promise last year. Might as well see if he can progress.

  6. Good chance Flacco will start the season and play well enough to keep the starting QB job for the Jets.

  7. Wishing the kid a speedy and full recovery – Go Zach Wilson, Go Cougars, Go Jets!!!

  8. I had “meniscus trim” twice, led to ACL after that. You have one, in football you will have more. This could have been a blessing if they chose White. But if White had a little success, it will be a issue for Wilson and Saleh. Wilson is not an NFL starter, unless he’s on the Jets.

  9. I believe we were told Flacco should be a starting quarterback in the NFL by a certain coach recently. Let the veteran show the kid for a couple weeks, sounds good. I actually like the Jets more now than if Wilson starts the year, if Flacco can get them to .500. Let Wilson get fully healed though please! Vikings fans would love to square off against the Jets in the Superbowl 🙂

  10. Really happy for the Jets & their fans. It had sounded like the worst last night.

    Weird that the immediate reaction of some opposing fans was to gloat about it. Injuries suck.

  12. Mike White is not going to start cause they don’t start a controversy like last year. Joe will start so Zach can come back as the Star Savior

  13. In that song “your shin bone is connected to your thigh bone.” The Meniscus didn’t rhyme so they left it out, but it’s an important bit of kit.

  14. finfan63 says:
    August 13, 2022 at 12:09 pm
    I had “meniscus trim” twice, led to ACL after that

    ———

    Meniscus had zero to do with ACL. If you had an issue they were unrelated

  15. 49ers are excited that the Garappolo trade scenario is heating up early. I bet the Jets were already talking to them yesterday…

  16. Maybe the bulking up and adding 22 pounds this off-season to try and emulate Allen wasn’t such a good idea for Wilson..must not have put enough time on bulking up his legs too!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.