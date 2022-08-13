Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury

Posted by Josh Alper on August 13, 2022, 11:16 AM EDT
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage.

Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that tests show no injury to the ligament. Howe reports that Wilson suffered a bone bruise and that there are more tests being done to determine if he also injured his meniscus.

The results of those tests will provide some idea of how long Wilson will be out. If he needs to have the meniscus repaired, it will be a longer absence than if he suffered a minor injury that could be cleaned up with a less invasive procedure.

Joe Flacco, Mike White, and Chris Streveler are on hand as the team’s backups. Saleh said recently that he believes Flacco can still be a starter in the NFL and we should know fairly soon whether he’ll be in position to prove the coach right while waiting for Wilson to return.

11 responses to “Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury

  5. Probably the best case scenario for Wilson, all things considered.

    My guess is this will take them out of the Garoppolo sweepstakes for now even though if I was Joe Douglas I would still be taking to San Fran. Worst case scenario, JG would come in, start the first couple games, and be an awesome presence in the QB room who makes everyone better.

  6. How do you get a bone bruise on a non contact injury? The kid is made of glass and sure looks like a bust. He needs to bulk up and stop running.

  10. This was always a stupid pick. Headscratcher like when Mike Shanahan took John Beck in the first round.

