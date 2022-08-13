Russell Wilson won’t play in Broncos’ preseason opener

USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a huge week for the Broncos. It will not be capped by an appearance from new quarterback Russell Wilson in the preseason opener against the Cowboys.

Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Wilson will not play in tonight’s home game.

Josh Johnson will start at quarterback for Denver. Per Klis, one or two Broncos starters may start in the game.

The Broncos introduced new ownership this week, and there’s a sense of optimism around a team that hasn’t been competitive since winning Super Bowl 50 seven years ago.