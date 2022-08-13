Soldier Field grass in rough shape before Bears’ preseason opener

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 13, 2022, 12:20 PM EDT
Chicago's Soldier Field Name Remains
Getty Images

The grass at Soldier Field is in rough shape today, just an hour before the Bears’ preseason opener against the Chiefs.

Pictures on social media show the grass with divots and pockmarks, with the field in the kind of condition that often leads players to complain — and sometimes leads to injuries.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos raised the issue of the grass this week, saying after the team practiced at Soldier Field that bad footing was one of the things he routinely has to prepare for because of the poor quality grass.

The Bears are planning to leave Soldier Field and move to the suburbs, where they’ll build their own stadium that likely will have an artificial surface. The grass isn’t the primary reason the Bears are leaving, but it’s among the many issues the Bears have with the city-owned Soldier Field.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Soldier Field grass in rough shape before Bears’ preseason opener

  3. Perhaps some Bears fans could educate me on this. Why are the field conditions at Soldier Field a problem year after year?

  4. This is a serious embarrassment.
    It’s August, not November, how can the field of a professional football team be in this bad of shape before the season even starts.

  5. Just the city of chicago doing typical chicago things. The mayor really messed this one up. Good job Bears for moving! From a Pack fan.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.