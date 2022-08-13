Trey Lance shows promise in brief preseason outing

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 13, 2022, 7:22 AM EDT
Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
Trey Lance didn’t play enough in Friday night’s preseason game to draw any definitive conclusions about how he looks heading into his first season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. But what he did do was promising.

Lance completed four of five passes for 92 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions, and the 49ers scored on both of his first-quarter drives. And perhaps most important for the preseason, Lance showed an awareness of taking care of his body, sliding on a seven-yard run.

“That was my first time sliding in my whole entire life,” Lance said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “So that was good. I’m sure guys were happy. . . . I’m pretty sure I could hear the whole entire sideline yelling at me to get down. Obviously, I’m in a little bit of different position, just trying to take care of myself. I know me being available and me not being available puts out team at a deficit.”

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Lance was “solid.” Lance will get a little more work in the 49ers’ third preseason game, and then the 49ers will find out what they have when the regular season starts.

3 responses to “Trey Lance shows promise in brief preseason outing

  1. Where all the folks who want to critique the one pass he didn’t make? You Lance haters only wish you were half as good at your job as Trey is at his! Get use to it and get use to seeing him ball out: The same folks who called Josh Allen a bust after his first two seasons are the same fools who have called Lance a bust! Thank god you aren’t in charge of my franchise and know nothing about the game of football! Hahahahahahahaha

  2. Lance really looked the part. Throwing, running & commanding the offense. He does need to work on his post game comments. Repeatedly saying the “whole-entire” multiple times within one interview needs work.

    I predict future stardom.

  3. Lance looks like a future star. His movement in the pocket is effortless, his throws downfield look effortless. He’s trending towards his cathedral ceiling.

