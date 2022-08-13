Trill Williams carted off with apparent knee injury

Posted by Charean Williams on August 13, 2022, 10:52 PM EDT
Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams played only one game last season. But he had worked his way up the depth chart and was expected to contribute as a top backup this season.

Williams, though, was carted to the locker room late in Saturday night’s preseason game, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

With 1:52 remaining, Williams tackled Deven Thompkins for a 5-yard loss on a throw from Kyle Trask. Williams immediately grabbled his left knee after the open-field stop.

He appeared to be in tears as he left the field.

The Dolphins did not provide an immediate update on Williams.

