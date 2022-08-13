Trill Williams carted off with apparent knee injury

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams played only one game last season. But he had worked his way up the depth chart and was expected to contribute as a top backup this season.

Williams, though, was carted to the locker room late in Saturday night’s preseason game, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

With 1:52 remaining, Williams tackled Deven Thompkins for a 5-yard loss on a throw from Kyle Trask. Williams immediately grabbled his left knee after the open-field stop.

He appeared to be in tears as he left the field.

The Dolphins did not provide an immediate update on Williams.