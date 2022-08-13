Tua Tagovailoa among Dolphins sitting on Saturday

Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said this week that he was “encouraged” by the idea of sitting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Saturday’s preseason opener and nothing discouraged him over the last few days.

Tagovailoa is one of many Dolphins who have been scratched from the lineup for their game against the Buccaneers. The two teams also had two days of joint practices this week, so Tagovailoa has taken reps against an opposing defense.

Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson are the other quarterbacks on the roster in Miami.

The list of Dolphins who will be joining Tagovailoa in street clothes includes wide receiver Tyreek Hill, linebacker Melvin Ingram, safety Jevon Holland, running back Chase Edmonds, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Xavien Howard, fullback Alec Ingold, running back Raheem Mostert, fullback Alec Ingold, linebacker Elandon Roberts, linebacker Jerome Baker, tackle Terron Armstead, offensive lineman Connor Williams, tight end Adam Shaheen, defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah, defensive tackle Zach Sieler, and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.