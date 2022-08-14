49ers activate Charlie Woerner from PUP

Getty Images

The 49ers activated tight end Charlie Woerner from the active/physically unable to perform list Sunday, the team announced.

He began training camp recovering from offseason core muscle surgery.

San Francisco made Woerner a sixth-round pick out of Georgia in 2020. He has eight catches for 88 yards in 31 games, including three starts, in his two NFL seasons.

In 2021, Woerner saw action on 249 offensive snaps and 328 on special teams. He made five receptions for 52 yards in playing all 17 games.

The 49ers play the Vikings on Aug. 20 in their second preseason game.