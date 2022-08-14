Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, wanted in connection with shooting death at youth football game

Getty Images

Yaqub Talib, the younger brother of former NFL cornerback and Amazon pregame analyst Aqib Talib, is wanted in connection with a shooting death that occurred at a youth football game in Texas.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Via WFAA.com, police in Lancaster, Texas said that there was a “disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew.” During the argument, the coaches got into a fight. One of the people involved in the fracas fired a gun. One man was shot, and he later died at a local hospital.

According to TMZ.com, Aqib Talib was present at the scene of the shooting. In 12 NFL seasons, Talib played for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos, and Rams.