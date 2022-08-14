Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, wanted in connection with shooting death at youth football game

Posted by Mike Florio on August 14, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT
Blue light
Getty Images

Yaqub Talib, the younger brother of former NFL cornerback and Amazon pregame analyst Aqib Talib, is wanted in connection with a shooting death that occurred at a youth football game in Texas.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Via WFAA.com, police in Lancaster, Texas said that there was a “disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew.” During the argument, the coaches got into a fight. One of the people involved in the fracas fired a gun. One man was shot, and he later died at a local hospital.

According to TMZ.com, Aqib Talib was present at the scene of the shooting. In 12 NFL seasons, Talib played for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos, and Rams.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, wanted in connection with shooting death at youth football game

  2. Let this be a good lesson for everyone.
    It’s never good to forget your gun when attending those youth football games.
    You never know when you’ll get into a heated argument and need to shoot someone. Not to mention the valuable lessons that kids learn when watching the adults kill other adults.

  4. Texas is an open carry state with no permit required. A shootout here or mass murder there, these things are simply the price of freedom. /sarcasm

  5. If you can’t show up to football game without a gun, especially a youth one, then you don’t belong at a football game.

  7. He and his brother have been causing issues in Dallas for years, went to their rival high school. Not good or moral dudes

  9. Aren’t the adults supposed to be the ones with level heads during these youth matches? It seems like more and more there’s brawls breaking out or shootings during these games. Very sad our society has navigated towards this thinking. I played varsity basketball and football for 3 years. In the 100 games combined I played in I can only remember one instance where a parent was escorted out by police after their child tackled me by the legs on the bball court. Now it seems pretty common place for parents, coaches, and athletes to attack each other and the refs. There are bigger fish to fry don’t ya think?

  10. Garbage family. Talk about breeding gone wrong. Perfect example of why America in 1955 > America 2022. Garbage. Ridiculous.

  11. A good reminder to all the “adults” to act like adults at children’s sporting events. Set a good example. Screaming at youth officials isn’t going to make them go “oh sorry i’ll change the call to how you want.” It will just make them quit being youth officials (which theres a huge shortage of now because of all the abuse). Let alone fighting opposing coaches and shooting them. Have some maturity and sportsmanship instead of acting like an armed child.

  12. The word “Stupid” comes to mind. How do people that have everything going for them get involved in stuff like this? They are stupid thats why.

  14. Shouldn’t have any bearing, but Lancaster is a essentially a part of the Dallas metroplex,a less than desirable section of it at that. Being open carry should decrease violence. Your aggression could get you shot.

  17. MackCarrington’s sarcastic comment above is overwhelmingly thumbsupped, but SpiderJohn’s sarcasm is mostly getting thumbsdowns.

    The only difference is that Mack’s is a little more subtle and doesn’t signal its own sarcasm.

    Could it be that the pro gun peeps on here think Mack meant it and they agree?

    If so, that’s beyond sad.

  18. “Perfect example of why America in 1955 > America 2022.”

    1955 was the year when a group of adults in Mississipi savagely beat and murdered a 14 year old just for being black. Two months before that, a black Reverend was murdered in his drive way for trying to vote. Later that year Rosa Parks was also arrested for not giving up her seat sparking an extensive 13 month public transit boycott in Montgomery, as well as many other bad things that happened that year.

    Yeah, 1955 was kind of a bad time.

  21. Geez this is quite a shock since Aquib was such a good role model for everyone how he treats women and everybody he meets just loves his great personality and of course he’s a great family man also. Shocked I tell you.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.