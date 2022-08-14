Arthur Smith: Drake London’s knee injury not a long-term concern

Getty Images

Falcons first-round pick Drake London left the team’s first preseason game with a knee injury, but initial reports were that the wideout avoided anything serious.

Head coach Arthur Smith offered confirmation of that on Sunday. While Smith did not say when London would be returning to the field, he did say that the team is not concerned that it will be an extended absence.

“It’s nothing that we’re really concerned about long term,” Smith said, via the Associated Press. “We’ll be smart. He’s had a really good training camp. We hope to get everyone back by the time the regular season rolls around. . . . “We’ll see and we’ll assess it week to week. He’s had a really good camp. He’s got his feet wet, and I’m pleased with him.”

London caught a 24-yard pass from Marcus Mariota before exiting the game and the Falcons will be hoping to see more of that come the fall.