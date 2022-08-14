Bills begin roster cuts by releasing four

With rosters needing to go down from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday’s deadline, the Bills have started their roster cuts.

Buffalo announced on Sunday that the team has released offensive lineman Jordan Simmons, offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter, cornerback Olajiah Griffin, and tight end Jalen Wydermayer.

Of the four players, only Simmons has appeared in a regular-season game. He has 25 career appearances with nine starts. He played five games for Las Vegas last year.

Griffin spent time on Buffalo’s practice squad last season after going undrafted out of USC.

Kerstetter and Wydermayer joined the Bills as undrafted free agents in May.

