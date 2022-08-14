Darren Waller: Raiders in recent years didn’t have a plan for me in the red zone

Posted by Mike Florio on August 14, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller has positioned himself for a major new deal, if/when the team gives it to him. He’d potentially be in line for an even bigger contract, if he’d been used a little bit differently.

Appearing recently on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, Waller got candid about the manner in which the team handled red-zone offense in recent seasons, when Jon Gruden was the head coach.

“There was a lot of times in the last couple years where I felt like there wasn’t a clear defined attack in the red zone or like a plan for me specifically,” Waller said, via Heavy.com. “I was kind of like “what the fuck am I doing?’ sometimes.”

The good news for Waller and the Raiders is that things could change under new coach Josh McDaniels.

“Now I kind of feel like that’s something that’s in place with Josh,” Waller said. “For me there’s no reason why my big ass shouldn’t be dominating in the red zone at all times.”

Waller is right. And his talent is undeniable. His size can’t be properly defended. He could be the equivalent to Gronk for McDaniels. Waller has the size, speed, and athleticism to be even better than Gronk, frankly.

  1. I never believe these stories. Players say things like this all the time about it always being someone’s else’s fault. If you think any professional football team doesn’t have red zone plays for their tight end you are just wanting to believe a narrative.

  2. It helps that they actually have another legit option at receiver in Adams to free up Waller now.

  5. The Raiders lack OL protection big time. They need to address the OL or Derek Carr will be destroyed!

  7. Last year, with one play left in the season, to tie the game, Greg Olson ran a play where Waller and Renfrow ran way short of the end zone. How does that make any sense.

  8. To be better than Gronk he will have to be a great blocker as well. Surprised someone as knowledgeable as Florio would not consider that when evaluating him as compared to Gronk. Most TE’s in the league are big / slower WR’s who lack the skill or willingness to block.

