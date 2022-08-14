Darren Waller: Raiders in recent years didn’t have a plan for me in the red zone

Getty Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller has positioned himself for a major new deal, if/when the team gives it to him. He’d potentially be in line for an even bigger contract, if he’d been used a little bit differently.

Appearing recently on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, Waller got candid about the manner in which the team handled red-zone offense in recent seasons, when Jon Gruden was the head coach.

“There was a lot of times in the last couple years where I felt like there wasn’t a clear defined attack in the red zone or like a plan for me specifically,” Waller said, via Heavy.com. “I was kind of like “what the fuck am I doing?’ sometimes.”

The good news for Waller and the Raiders is that things could change under new coach Josh McDaniels.

“Now I kind of feel like that’s something that’s in place with Josh,” Waller said. “For me there’s no reason why my big ass shouldn’t be dominating in the red zone at all times.”

Waller is right. And his talent is undeniable. His size can’t be properly defended. He could be the equivalent to Gronk for McDaniels. Waller has the size, speed, and athleticism to be even better than Gronk, frankly.