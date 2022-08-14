Eagles cut William Dunkle, Ali Fayad

Getty Images

The Eagles started paring down their roster on Sunday.

The team announced that they have released offensive lineman William Dunkle and linebacker Ali Fayad. All 32 teams have to get down to 85 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday and the Eagles now have three moves left to make by that point.

Dunkle signed with the Eagles after going undrafted out of San Diego State this year. Fayad played at Western Michigan and also went unselected in April.

Teams will have to cut five more players a week after the cut to 85 on Tuesday. The final cuts will come when teams set their initial 53-man rosters on August 30.