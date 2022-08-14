Friday night’s profane chant is just a glimpse of what Deshaun Watson will hear during road games

Posted by Mike Florio on August 14, 2022, 9:09 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it.

The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens during the regular season in, say, Pittsburgh?

If his suspension remains at six games (it most likely won’t), Watson will make his debut in Baltimore. In Week 11 (game No. 10), it’s Buffalo. Week 14, at Cincinnati. Week 18 . . . at Pittsburgh.

Fans will always do what fans will do. And fans will pounce on anything they can use to rattle or unsettle the players on the other team. With Watson, the fruit is as ripe and low-hanging as it can be.

Regardless of when he returns to action, he’ll be hearing it whenever he plays on the road. And there’s no statute of limitation on fans behaving like fans. Right or wrong (and in many situations it’s wrong), that’s what some of them will do, and Watson will have to be ready for it.

7 responses to “Friday night’s profane chant is just a glimpse of what Deshaun Watson will hear during road games

  1. Big applause to the fans in Jacsonville, finally someone in public let known their feelings toward Watson. Big question did the league office get the message.

  3. I wish I was rich enough to enjoy happy endings from hot message therapists. I highly doubt it bothered Watson at all. Id laugh at it.

  4. Mr Watson should accept the year suspension happily. Fans in baseball were raging, ready to pounce on the cheating Astros but luckily for them the pandemic arrived and not only took most games away but kept all fans away. Trust me they loved that. But as you can see they’re STILL hearing from fans and all they did was rap on a garbage can. As far as football fans go, the road game fans giving it to Watson, I’m not so sure he will get a pass at The Dawg Pound either.

  5. Jacksonville fans are lightweights when it comes to this stuff, wait until he gets to Buffalo.

  7. Watson was born to be a man of action. His instinct is always to do something energetic.

