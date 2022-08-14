Giants activate Azeez Ojulari, cut three others

Posted by Josh Alper on August 14, 2022, 11:54 AM EDT
NFL: DEC 26 Giants at Eagles
Getty Images

The Giants welcomed defensive end Ajeez Ojulari back to practice on Sunday while snuffing out the hopes of three players trying to make the team.

Ojulari was activated from the non-football injury list. He went on the list at the start of camp with a hamstring injury he picked up working out on his own.

Ojulari was a second-round pick last year and led the team with eight sacks. That ranked third among all rookies.

In addition to the Ojulari move, the Giants also waived defensive back Michael Jacquet and guard Josh Rivas. Defensive back Jarrod Wilson was released. The Giants now have 87 players and must get to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.