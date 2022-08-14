Joe Burrow returns to walk-through

Getty Images

Joe Burrow is making more strides toward his return after an appendectomy.

According to multiple reporters on the Bengals beat, the quarterback came in from walk-through in his jersey and carrying his helmet — a clear sign that he’d participated in the session.

Burrow also went through sprints with some of his teammates on Friday before Cincinnati’s preseason matchup with Arizona.

Burrow has been sidelined since undergoing an appendectomy on July 26. Head coach Zac Taylor has not put a timeline on Burrow’s returns, consistently saying the team is taking things day-by-day.

While there has never been an indication that Burrow would miss time in the regular season, any demonstrated progress is still a positive development.