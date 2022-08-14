Joel Bitonio on road fans booing Deshaun Watson: “More than ever, Cleveland against the world”

August 14, 2022
On Friday night, Jaguars fans gave Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson the business, with boos and a three-word chant that went viral.

Whenever Watson is cleared to play, the reaction will be a new reality for the Browns, whenever they play away from home.

“You know, I think once Deshaun came out of the game we got booed less, but you go to a road game they boo you anyway, so you know what I mean?” Joel Bitonio told reporters on Sunday, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So we’ll see how it goes. I’m sure, it seems like more than ever, Cleveland against the world, so we’ll be ready for it.”

Bitonio is right. Fans always boo the road team. Watson gives them more basis for booing. A different reason for derision. And it’s something that will likely follow Watson for the remainder of his career.

Most teams would welcome that, if it means having a quarterback of Watson’s caliber. It still remains to be seen when the Browns will get him on the field, and whether he’ll still play like he did before sitting out all of last year and likely most, if not all, of this season.

  1. Browns are a non-factor just like they have been for a long time. Franchise is a mess and it’s sad because they have such a loyal and enthusiastic fan base.

  3. No. It’s Cleveland against dignity, honor, decency, respect for women, and just basic goodness of character.

    It’s Cleveland showing that none of those things matter.

    The Browns have been underdogs for ages. Now they’re just disgusting.

  4. Nah, it’s not Cleveland against the world.

    It’s the Haslams and Watson against women.

  6. BTW to the former Browns fans out there, you still have time to hop on the Bills bandwagon, but do it quick cause the Lake Shore Limited is about to leave the station.

  7. Cleveland against the world? More like Cleveland shooting itself in the foot…

  8. Seriously , this can’t surprise anyone. If anything needs to change it’s the ridiculous amount of time it has taken the league to make a decision. There really can’t be any facts new to this situation in months. I would expect booing at every stop

  10. Cleveland places too much importance and relevance upon itself.
    Most of the rest of the world doesn’t spend any time thinking, worrying, or hating on Cleveland.

  11. If Joel Bitcoin demanded a trade he wouldn’t have to play with a sexual predator and he could join in on the booing!

  15. Wow. To pull Cleveland into the DeShaun Watson ridic-fest is perhaps the best thing to happen to Cleveland. Whatever.

    REAL organizations know how to win.

    Meanwhile this is what Haslam & Co. peddles.

    Seriously, NFL?

  17. The BEST way to turn this franchise around is new ownership…plain and simple. I’m really surprise they don’t have clause’s in the ownership contracts saying if you can’t put a winning franchise on the landscape for 10 straight years ya gotta sell! That would definitely motivate some owners.

  18. No tolerance, this kid should be made an example of by being banned for life. Absolutely no excuse other than $.

  19. More than ever, Goodell is a disgusting disgrace to human kind and the ultimate cheater.

    Article 46 has up and disappeared yet again, but it is what he testitied that he had power with, over any nfl decision with regards to “integrity” when framing Brady and the Pats (again).

  20. Imagine using your QBs sexual assaults on women as motivation for play on the field.

  23. Browns Fans I know were not happy with this move or Watson. The three word reference may be heard in Cleveland as well as on the road.

  25. Please…throwing all of Cleveland in the same foxhole as Watson?

    That’s a bad look…shows a tin ear for the issue at hand.

  26. When the Browns are the visitors I would play that Billy Squire song everytime Watson stepped on the field.

  27. Who is Joel Bitonio and why is he running his mouth? I’ve never heard
    his name mentioned before yesterday.

  28. From a competitive standpoint, any competitor will be motivated by this to shut these ignorant dopes up. Bitonio is correct. Road fans always boo you. Heck Baker Mayfield even complained on 2 separate occasions that the home crowd was making too much noise for him. What a clown he is. Good Luck Panther fans. You will find out soon enough.Dont say I didnt tell you so

    The NFL only cares about this issue when a player does it. They certainly dont care when owners do it. See Jerry Jones, Daniel Snyder, and Robert Kraft

  29. Maybe so, but so far that whole “Cleveland against the world” thing has just been a bunch of Cleveland getting trucked by the world.

  31. Remember that 14 other teams were interested in Watson. Your favorite team was likely one of them.

  33. There’s a difference between fans at Mile High booing Pat Mahomes then Steeler fans booing Watson. I just wonder if fans at The Dawg Pound will have the guts to boo him. First pick he throws in front of the home fans, look out.

