Joel Bitonio on road fans booing Deshaun Watson: “More than ever, Cleveland against the world”

On Friday night, Jaguars fans gave Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson the business, with boos and a three-word chant that went viral.

Whenever Watson is cleared to play, the reaction will be a new reality for the Browns, whenever they play away from home.

“You know, I think once Deshaun came out of the game we got booed less, but you go to a road game they boo you anyway, so you know what I mean?” Joel Bitonio told reporters on Sunday, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So we’ll see how it goes. I’m sure, it seems like more than ever, Cleveland against the world, so we’ll be ready for it.”

Bitonio is right. Fans always boo the road team. Watson gives them more basis for booing. A different reason for derision. And it’s something that will likely follow Watson for the remainder of his career.

Most teams would welcome that, if it means having a quarterback of Watson’s caliber. It still remains to be seen when the Browns will get him on the field, and whether he’ll still play like he did before sitting out all of last year and likely most, if not all, of this season.