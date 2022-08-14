Joel Bitonio wonders whether JC Tretter is being blackballed for his stance on player safety

Posted by Mike Florio on August 14, 2022, 1:16 PM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick may have some company.

Free-agent center JC Tretter, who also happens to be the NFL Players Association’s president, remains available, in the middle of August. Former Browns teammate Joel Bitonio suggests that Tretter’s role as a vocal advocate for player safety could be contributing to his ongoing unemployment.

“When you have a guy that’s top-five, top-10 at center in the league and he’s not on a roster, you know, and he’s the NFLPA president and maybe some of the owners don’t appreciate what he brings to the table on certain topics when he’s trying to protect player safety and things of that nature, it seems a little suspicious to me,” Bitonio said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “But, again, I don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors. I don’t know what his conversations have been with teams and stuff, but just from an outside perspective usually players that are close to the top of their game get picked up. Teams want to win in this league. So it’s an interesting topic, for sure.”

Teams want to win in this league. That was the excuse the Commissioner repeatedly gave for teams not signing Kaepernick. Teams want to win, so they would never fail to pursue a player who can help them win. (Unless they’re tanking, of course.)

The Browns cut Tretter earlier this year, saving more than $8.235 million in cap space. The Browns also lost center Nick Harris for the season on Friday night. The Bucs previously lost center Ryan Jensen, possibly for the year. There has been no serious suggestion that either team will sign Tretter.

None of this has stopped Tretter from doing his job for the NFL’s players. On Saturday, Tretter sounded off on the condition of the playing surface at Soldier Field.

A fourth-round pick in 2013, Tretter spent four years with the Packers and five with the Browns. He ranked 89th on the Pro Football Focus list of the top 101 players of 2021.

Would it be crazy to think that owners are shying away from Tretter because he has become an agitator to the oligarchs? Nope. That’s another reason why high-profile (and highly-compensated) quarterbacks should be more involved in union leadership. They’re far less likely to be blackballed, and they’re far more likely to take command of the rank and file if/when a line must be drawn in the sand — even if it means a work stoppage.

For now, it makes sense to pay attention to what happens with Tretter. If the goal is to keep him out of the league because he helps run the union, ignoring it makes it easier for the owners to pull it off.

12 responses to “Joel Bitonio wonders whether JC Tretter is being blackballed for his stance on player safety

  2. Don’t forget about Tebow too! Never allowed to start again at Qb after going 8-5 with a playoff win!

  3. He should be in a 49ers uniform yesterday; losing Alex Mack’s line calls is going to have an underrated effect up front for us. Cal-Berkeley grad to Cornell grad. (Jake Brendel and Dan Brunskill scare me in Trey Lance’s first year starting)

  4. He was cut to save cap space and I am sure they went to him to reduce the cap number and he probably said no. So the other obvious reason he is not signed is he is asking for more than teams are willing to pay. And now two, and possibly more teams, are hurting at center, so he has the leverage to get what he wants or close to it.

  5. I am sure the Union Leader thing has something to do with it, but perhaps the long term $10M+ per year he wants plays a bigger role. Soon their will be 1,184 unemployed NFL players. Many of them will have experience at Center and come for far less. A playoff caliper team that has a Starting Center go down to injury and then yes, he gets the call.

  6. Tretter was overrated, but at least he was an ironman in the middle. The bigger, stronger and faster defensible tackles coming into the league make veterans like Tretter expendable. And for GB to let him walk 5 years ago is something to consider. I would expect he will still get picked up this year but a team would need to be out of options.

  7. Might as well just wait until week 2 to sign guys so their salaries aren’t guaranteed.

  8. Sure, it has nothing to do with the fact that he is unable to practice through the week due to bad knees.

  10. I imagine the Browns are going to have to cut quite a few higher-salaried players to get the cash to pay Watson.

  11. This assumes the other owners care more about sticking up for their own than risking their star players tearing an ACL on those clumps of sod they call turf

