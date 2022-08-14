Jonas Griffith dislocates elbow, seeks to return in six weeks

Posted by Charean Williams on August 14, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT
DENVER BRONCOS VS DALLAS COWBOYS, NFL
Getty Images

Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith was one of only two defensive starters playing for the Broncos on Saturday night. He injured his left elbow on the second play.

Griffith told Troy Renck of Denver7 that he dislocated his elbow and hopes to return in roughly six weeks.

Griffith played 13 games with four starts last season and totaled 46 tackles, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. But he appeared to have won the starting job for 2022 alongside Josey Jewell. Now, that job likely falls to free agent signee Alex Singleton.

The Broncos, though, perhaps will have to look for some help behind the starters with little proven depth.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.