Justin Jefferson, Harrison Smith among Vikings who won’t play Sunday

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins won’t be playing against the Raiders on Sunday because he tested positive for COVID-19 this week and there will be plenty of other veteran starters joining him on the bench.

The Vikings released a list of players who will be inactive for their preseason opener and it includes starting wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Running back Dalvin Cook will also be out on Sunday and tight end Irv Smith is recovering from thumb surgery, so the team will be relying on backups to move the ball on the ground and through the air.

Safety Harrison Smith, cornerback Patrick Peterson, edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, edge rusher Danielle Hunter, and linebacker Eric Kendricks are notable absences on the defensive side of the ball.

The Vikings will continue their preseason against the 49ers on August 20.

