Kenny Pickett impresses in preseason debut

Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett made a statement in the team’s quarterback competition on Saturday night.

Pickett played the entire second half and completed 13 of 15 passes for 95 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, including the game-winning touchdown pass with four seconds remaining as the Steelers won 32-25.

“It was very special,” Pickett said, via TheAthletic.com. “The whole night was special. I’ve been here for so long, but I’ve never been able to go to a Steelers game, and the first one I have as an NFL player, to finish that way in that stadium with a lot of family and friends there was awesome.”

The other two quarterbacks in the Steelers’ three-man competition, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, also played well. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that he was pleased with how all three of his quarterbacks played. But he had to be particularly pleased with Pickett, who looked every bit the first-round pick he was.