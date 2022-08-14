Nick Sirianni: “Great quality” for Jalen Hurts to be “unfazed” by anything

Getty Images

Eagles coach Nick Siranni got very upset when Jets linebacker Quincy Williams applied a late hit to quarterback Jalen Hurts on Friday night. Hurts didn’t.

On Sunday, Sirianni praised Hurts for a demeanor that results in him remaining even keeled, at all times.

“I thought Jalen said it perfectly,” Sirianni told reporters. “He said it perfectly, how did he say it? He said, ‘I got hit late. They threw the flag. I moved on. I ain’t tripping.’ Perfectly said. Perfectly said.

“And that is who he is. That’s Jalen. It doesn’t matter if he threw an interception or I’m screaming in his face; the people in Washington fall out of the stands and almost break his leg, he’s pretty unfazed and that’s a great quality to have as a quarterback because he’s going to be unfazed in the first quarter, he’s going to be unfazed in the second quarter, third, fourth. That is a great quality to have in a quarterback.”

Indeed it is. Especially since that quality rubs off on others around him.

Except for Sirianni, when Hurts takes a late hit.