Packers activate Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, Christian Watson

The Packers are getting some offensive pieces back on the practice field.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Sunday that the team is activating offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receiver Christian Watson from the physically unable to perform list. LaFleur said all three players will be limited to individual work and walkthroughs for the time being.

Jenkins tore his ACL while playing left tackle last season. He could be back there again this year as David Bakhtiari remains on the PUP list. If not left tackle, he could play right tackle or guard.

Tonyan is also returning from a torn ACL. Watson, who was picked in the second round this year, has been dealing with a knee injury.