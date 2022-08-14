Packers signing Ramiz Ahmed

Getty Images

Green Bay is adding a kicker.

The Packers are signing Ramiz Ahmed, according to agent Paul Sheehy.

With longtime kicker Mason Crosby still on the physically unable to perform list after offseason surgery, the Packers have a need for depth at the position. Gabe Brkic has handled the duties in camp but missed a 32-yard field goal during Green Bay’s first preseason matchup with San Francisco on Friday.

Ahmed was most recently with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL. He hit a 61-yard field goal for the club but finished the season hitting 14-of-22 field goals and 7-of-10 extra points.

Ahmed has also spent time with the Bears.