Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players

Getty Images

The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions.

The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.

Martin is the only one of the quintet who saw regular season action with the Panthers. He played six games for them last season and recorded two tackles. Bradwell, Becker and Westry all appeared in games with other teams.

After Tuesday’s cut to 85 players, there will be another cut to 80 players on August 23 and the final cut to 53 players on August 30.