Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will soon have knee surgery in Los Angeles.

The status of Wilson’s knee injury is not yet known, but head coach Robert Saleh said the team is optimistic that it will not be a season-ending injury.

“He’s on his way to L.A. to have his procedure and then we wait,” Saleh said. “They’ll know more when they get in there. We’re optimistic but he’s not out of the woods until they get in there and make the decision.”

While Wilson is out, Joe Flacco is the Jets’ starting quarterback, Mike White is the backup and Chris Streveler is next on the depth chart.

8 responses to “Zach Wilson on his way to L.A. for knee procedure

  1. The Jets, Browns, Lions and Jaguars……giving the NFL and NFL fans cruddy football for over 30 years!!!

  3. Don’t like seeing young QBs injured no matter who they play for. Best wishes to the kid for a quick recovery

  7. He bulked up to emulate Josh Allen adding 22 pounds..probably should have worked on the legs a little more!

  8. I hope he can recover very quickly. Seemed like a normal football play with zero contact.

