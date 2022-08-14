Zach Wilson on his way to L.A. for knee procedure

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will soon have knee surgery in Los Angeles.

The status of Wilson’s knee injury is not yet known, but head coach Robert Saleh said the team is optimistic that it will not be a season-ending injury.

“He’s on his way to L.A. to have his procedure and then we wait,” Saleh said. “They’ll know more when they get in there. We’re optimistic but he’s not out of the woods until they get in there and make the decision.”

While Wilson is out, Joe Flacco is the Jets’ starting quarterback, Mike White is the backup and Chris Streveler is next on the depth chart.