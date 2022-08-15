49ers release Darqueze Dennard, waive three

The 49ers have made some roster cuts on Monday, and one of the players they let go of is a former first-round pick.

San Francisco released veteran cornerback Darqueze Dennard and waived fullback Josh Hokit, receiver KeeSean Johnson, and defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile.

Dennard joined the 49ers’ practice squad in January and was with the club for its playoff run. He re-signed with San Francisco in March.

Dennard has appeared in 87 career games with 30 starts. He’s recorded four interceptions and 27 passes defensed since entering the league, spending his first six seasons with the Bengals.

Hokit has spent the last two seasons on San Francisco’s practice squad but never appeared in a game.

Johnson was a Cardinals sixth-round pick in 2019 and has 36 career catches for 360 yards with one touchdown. He signed a futures deal with San Francisco in January.

Laulile signed with the 49ers in late July. He previously spent time with the Colts and Saints.

1 responses to “49ers release Darqueze Dennard, waive three

  1. I know Dennard was a bust, but it seemed like he was an OK player that just wasn’t quite as good as his first round cost. Now I’m seeing he’s only started 30 games in 8+ years and I’m realizing just how bad he was. Maybe it’s just that the Ogbuehi pick the next year was so spectacularly bad that it was overshadowed at the time?

