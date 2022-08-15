Broncos activate Randy Gregory, Billy Turner

Getty Images

One of the Broncos’ biggest offseason acquisitions not named Russell Wilson is ready for his work of training camp.

Defensive end Randy Gregory was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday. Gregory had arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder after signing with the Broncos as a free agent in March.

Gregory landed with the Broncos after backing out of an agreement to re-sign with the Cowboys. He’s expected to team with Bradley Chubb on the edges of the Denver defense.

The Broncos also activated tackle Billy Turner from the PUP list. He’s coming back from a knee injury and is slated for right tackle.

In addition to the PUP moves, the Broncos announced the previously reported signing of linebacker Joe Schobert. They released offensive lineman Ben Braden with an injury designation in a corresponding move.