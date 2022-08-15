Browns activate Denzel Ward off PUP

Getty Images

The Browns are getting one of their key defenders back on the practice field.

Cleveland announced cornerback Denzel Ward has been activated off the physically unable to perform list.

Ward was rehabbing a foot injury that he suffered during minicamp in June.

Earlier this offseason, Ward signed a five-year extension worth $100.5 million contract extension with $71.25 million guaranteed.

Since Cleveland selected Ward at No. 4 overall in 2018, he’s recorded 10 interceptions and 50 passes defensed. He’s been selected to a pair of Pro Bowls.

The Browns also announced that they’ve waived receiver Derrick Dillon. Cleveland signed Dillon at the beginning of August. He’s previously spent time with the Giants and USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits.