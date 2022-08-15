Buccaneers sign Carl Nassib

Getty Images

Carl Nassib is back with the Bucs.

Nassib, the free agent pass rusher who previously played in Tampa Bay in 2018 and 2019, has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Buccaneers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

While spending the last two years with the Raiders, Nassib became the first openly gay player to appear in a regular-season game. Since hitting free agent in March, there has been little apparent interest in him among NFL teams, and questions were raised about whether homophobia was working against Nassib in his efforts to continue his NFL career.

But the Bucs know Nassib well, and they want him back on their defense. He’ll have to compete with players who have spent all offseason on the Bucs to make the roster, but his experience in head coach Todd Bowles’ defense gives him a good chance of being a solid contributor in Tampa Bay this season.