Buccaneers sign Patrick Laird

The Buccaneers have added a running back.

Tampa Bay has signed Patrick Laird, the team announced on Monday.

Laird entered the league in 2019 with the Dolphins and spent his first three seasons with the club. He’s appeared in 37 games with four starts, recording 244 yards rushing with one touchdown. He’s also caught 36 passes for 289 yards.

The Buccaneers may have needed a running back because Giovani Bernard exited Saturday’s preseason game with an injury.

Laird previously tried out with the Buccaneers in May.

As a corresponding roster move, Tampa Bay placed running back Kenjon Barner on injured reserve.