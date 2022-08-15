Bud Dupree pleads guilty, receives probation to resolve assault case

Getty Images

Titans edge rusher Bud Dupree was charged with misdemeanor assault after a January incident at a Walgreens in Nashville and he entered a guilty plea to resolve the case on Monday.

A court official told TMZ that Dupree pled guilty to misdemeanor assault offensive or provocative after striking a deal with prosecutors. He was sentenced to six months probation after entering that plea.

Dupree was accused of engaging in a physical altercation with a male employee of the Walgreens. He also allegedly tried to take the man’s phone. He is subject to league discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy.

Dupree signed with the Titans last season and played in 11 games. He also spent time on injured reserve with an abdominal injury.