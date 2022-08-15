Chiefs waive four, officially sign Danny Shelton

Getty Images

The Chiefs have made a few roster moves on Monday, including officially adding a veteran defensive player.

While reports emerged Kansas City was going to sign defensive tackle Danny Shelton nearly a week ago, the club announced the addition on Monday.

Shelton had visited with the Raiders and Panthers before choosing the Chiefs. The former first-round pick appeared in 13 games for the Giants last season, recording 31 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and a half-sack. Shelton has appeared in 100 games with 72 starts for Cleveland, New England, Detroit, and New York.

Additionally, the Chiefs waived receiver Omar Bayless, cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr., offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk, and receiver Gary Jennings.

All teams have to reduce their rosters to 85 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.