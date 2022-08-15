Colts not planning to play Jonathan Taylor in preseason

Getty Images

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was the team’s only offensive starter not to play against the Bills in Saturday’s preseason game and he isn’t expected to be on the field for any of their other exhibition matchups this summer.

That was the message from head coach Frank Reich after Saturday’s game. Taylor is set to work against the Lions in joint practices this week and the coach said he and General Manager Chris Ballard believe that will be enough to get ready for the regular season.

“Yeah, that’s likely the case. That’s really what Chris and I talked about. I can’t see that changing for any reason,” Reich said, via Kevin Hickey of USAToday.com. “We’ll get good work this week against the Lions, he’ll get to see a different defensive scheme and players. We’ll thud that up a little bit. So, he’ll get some work there and I think that’ll be enough to get him ready.”

Taylor led the NFL in carries last season and he’ll be in line for the same kind of workload this season, so it’s easy to see why the Colts don’t feel the need to see him work in games that don’t count in the standings.