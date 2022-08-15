Commanders activate Cornelius Lucas

Getty Images

Tackle Cornelius Lucas is ready to get on the field for the Commanders.

Lucas was placed on non-football illness list at the start of camp, but the Commanders announced that he passed his physical on Monday. Lucas will now be eligible to practice with the team.

The Commanders re-signed Lucas after he hit free agency in March. He’s appeared in 29 games and made 15 starts for the team over the last two seasons and has started 16 of the other 53 games he’s played for the Lions, Rams, Saints, and Bears.

Charles Leno is expected to be the left tackle in Washington with Sam Cosmi holding down the right side. Lucas, Saahdiq Charles and Rashod Hill are in the mix for backup duties.