Devonta Smith back at practice with Eagles

Getty Images

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith was back on the Eagles’ practice field on Sunday.

Smith injured his groin on August 4 and spent more than a week recovering from that injury before returning to full participation to close out the weekend. EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Smith got a lot of work on his first day back and made an impressive catch between a pair of defensive backs during the session.

After it was over, the wideout shared how he kept his head in the game while he was on the mend.

“When you’re out, you’re still here,” Smith said. “You’re still seeing everything, you’re still doing everything with the team. You’re out, but you’re not out. You still gotta be engaged. When you come back, things are going to be faster because you haven’t been out there in so long.”

Smith’s return gives the Eagles a full complement of receivers as they move into a week featuring joint practices with the Browns ahead of a preseason game. There’s no plan in place for playing Smith in that game and solid practice sessions may give the Eagles all they need to see of him against an opposing defense.