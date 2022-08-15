Dolphins place Trill Williams on injured reserve, sign Niles Scott

Getty Images

Cornerback Trill Williams’ season officially is finished. The Dolphins placed Williams on injured reserve Monday after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee near the end of Saturday’s preseason game.

The Dolphins were expecting Williams to be a key contributor behind starters Xavien Howard and Byron Jones.

Miami also announced the signings of cornerback Mackensie Alexander and defensive tackle Niles Scott. Alexander’s agent reported his agreement earlier in the day.

Scott has played six NFL games, all with Cincinnati during the 2018 season. He has totaled four tackles.

Scott originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent, signing with San Francisco in 2018. He has spent time on the practice squads of San Francisco (2018), Denver (2018), Las Vegas (2020-21), Tennessee (2021), New England (2021) and Seattle (2021).