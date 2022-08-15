First full week of preseason features 15 illegal contact flags

Posted by Josh Alper on August 15, 2022, 10:24 AM EDT
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

The NFL has instructed officials to pay particular attention to illegal contact fouls by defensive players this season and the first full week of the preseason provided a chance to see if the calls are being emphasized.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports that there were 15 penalty flags thrown for illegal contact across 16 games. There were only 36 illegal contact penalties all of last season, so the results from this round of games suggests that officials are following through on the league’s directive.

Seifert notes that hasn’t been the case for every crew. There were three games that featured three illegal contact flags each, but the total number foreshadows a rise in the calls come the regular season as well.

A rise would not be unprecedented. The average number of illegal contact penalties per season was 97 from 2002-2020, so last year’s numbers represented a stark decline.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “First full week of preseason features 15 illegal contact flags

  1. Lets eliminate the BS calls on a pass rusher for ‘grazing the upper torso / head’ of the qb (or should we call that player, ‘the man in a skirt’).

  2. I’m with Paul Allen, who, while calling the Vikings/Raiders game, each time a flag was thrown for illegal contact, he would simply say, “Stop that.”

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.