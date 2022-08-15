Greg Roman: I definitely think Lamar Jackson is more vocal

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is currently negotiating his second contract with the Ravens, which should take him through the next stage of his career if it gets done.

But entering his fifth season, Jackson has the requisite experience in the league and in Baltimore’s offense to start taking more ownership of the scheme.

On Sunday, offensive coordinator Greg Roman joked that he’d love to sit back and watch Jackson make him look good. But Roman noted that Jackson has been bringing good ideas to the table.

“Yes, I definitely think he is more vocal,” Roman said in his press conference. “He’s definitely looking at matchups a little harder, and definitely has more ideas. There’s good collaboration going on there, as there always is. But I’m definitely open to that, and there are times when — I think you’re referencing last week — he suggested something. I was like, ‘Go for it.’ And we threw a touchdown.”

Jackson has shown that he can be one of the elite players in the game. With his understanding of the offense paired with greater knowledge of defenses, Jackson’s input could help make Baltimore more effective in 2022.

2 responses to “Greg Roman: I definitely think Lamar Jackson is more vocal

  1. I don’t think Roman has ever coached anyone like Lamar. And coaches job is to put their players in the best position to win, not force them into a system that doesn’t work for them. Roman is the one that needs to listen and come up with a scheme that will work best for Lamar.

