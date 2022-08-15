Halapoulivaati Vaitai leaves practice early

Getty Images

Lions right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai left practice Monday after only a handful of snaps for an unknown reason, Kyle Meinke of mlive.com reports.

Head coach Dan Campbell didn’t speak with reporters after practice.

The Lions leave for Indianapolis on Tuesday as they will hold joint practices with the Colts beginning Wednesday.

The Lions figure to have one of the league’s top offensive lines. In Friday night’s preseason game, they have a preview of what’s to come with Taylor Decker at left tackle, Pro Bowler Jonah Jackson at left guard, Frank Ragnow at center, Vaitai at right guard and Penei Sewell at right tackle.

“We have the ability to be dominant up front,” offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said, via Meinke. “Not just good but dominant.”

But the Lions need to remain healthy up front to do that, and that’s something they didn’t do last season.