Jets make Duane Brown signing official

Getty Images

Duane Brown is officially a member of the Jets.

The veteran tackle agreed to terms with the team last week and the team formally announced his signing on Monday morning. The five-time Pro Bowler with the Texans and Seahawks signed with the Jets after they lost Mekhi Becton to what is expected to be a season-ending knee injury.

Brown played left tackle in his previous stops and he’s set to do the same for the Jets. Becton had been playing right tackle, but the Jets will flip Brown’s former Seahawks teammate George Fant to that side and leave Brown at his familiar spot.

The Jets also announced that they waived wide receiver Keshunn Abram to make room for Brown on the roster. They will have to make other cuts over the next 24 hours in order to drop the roster to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.