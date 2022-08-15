Kyle Shanahan: Jimmie Ward may be out through Week One with “pretty bad” hamstring injury

USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers have an injury concern in their defensive backfield.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters in his Monday press conference that safety Jimmie Ward suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s practice. It’s significant enough that Ward may not be available for San Francisco’s Week One matchup with Chicago.

“It’s a pretty bad hamstring injury … so we’ll see over the next couple of weeks how it plays out,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan added that the 49ers may need to add some players at the position, even as the team’s roster must be reduced to 85 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

“We’ll see how it goes with the roster, we might move our nickels around a little bit just for some guys,” Shanahan said. “But hopefully we’ll get some more guys in here soon.”

A first-round pick in the 2014 draft, Ward started 16 games for San Francisco last year. He recorded 77 total tackles with six passes defense and a pair of interceptions.