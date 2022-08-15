Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown participated in first training camp practice together on Monday

USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals’ prized offseason acquisition came on draft night, when the team acquired receiver Marquise Brown from the Ravens.

But Brown and his once-and-current quarterback Kyler Murray hadn’t practiced at the same time during training camp — until Monday, that is.

“They both practiced today. Looked good. Kyler looked sharp and ‘Hollywood’ looked fast,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “That’s what we’re looking for and we’ve just got to keep building that rapport.”

Murray and Brown were college teammates at Oklahoma. Brown caught 75 passes for 1,318 yards with 10 touchdowns in 2018 as Murray won the Heisman Trophy. But it’s been a while since the two have worked together in pads as teammates.

Kingsbury said the Cardinals have been “chomping at the bit” to see Murray and Brown together. Apparently, the duo did not disappoint on Monday.

“They had some nice plays together and I think it will just grow the more Marquise gets comfortable within our system and they get on the same page over the next three weeks,” Kingsbury said. “I think it should be a good thing for our offense.”

The Cardinals will likely need to have Brown carry the load at receiver for the first few weeks of the season while DeAndre Hopkins serves his suspension. If Murray and Brown can get their old chemistry back, it could get Arizona’s offense off to a hot start in 2022.