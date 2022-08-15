Matt Patricia: No competition with Joe Judge to call offensive plays

Posted by Josh Alper on August 15, 2022, 11:28 AM EDT
New York Giants Vs. New England Patriots At Gillette Stadium (Preseason)
Getty Images

The Patriots didn’t name an offensive coordinator after Josh McDaniels left for the Raiders this offseason and they have not settled on an offensive play caller for the coming season either.

Offensive line coach Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge took turns calling the plays against the Giants in the team’s first preseason game in what was a first for each man. Patricia was the defensive coordinator in New England and Judge ran special teams before each left for short, unsuccessful stints as a head coach and returned to Bill Belichick’s staff.

Belichick said after the game that the dual playcallers was part of the “process” the Patriots have been going through as they revamp their offense ahead of the regular season and Patricia said on Monday that he doesn’t feel like he’s competing with Judge as part of that process.

“I mean, honestly, it’s just collaborative from that standpoint,” Patricia said, via Raul Martinez of NBC Boston. “We follow coach Belichick’s lead. I’m just trying to do my job to my best ability, whatever he asks me to do on any given day and that’s the beauty of it. That’s what I love. It’s always new and exciting and challenging from that standpoint. We’re all just working together right now which is the great part about it. . . . We’re 100 percent just trying to make sure we do everything possible as coaches to allow our players to go and do everything they can on the field. That’s what’s important, not the rest of it.”

Patricia’s right about the last part. If the players produce on the field, the offseason worries about who’s running the offense will be forgotten rather quickly. If they don’t, the Patriots’ staffing decisions will remain a frequent topic of conversation all year.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Matt Patricia: No competition with Joe Judge to call offensive plays

  1. This is a non story. Patricia is the OC, just without the title since BB likes doing that for a few years as he oversees the development of the coach. He’s a smart guy that BB’s going to teach as if he were a random position coach getting promoted. Judge is getting experience so that more than one guy on the coaching staff can call plays. Even when NE has an entrenched OC or DC, they often give some playcalling experience in the preseason to other coaches to help develop them and have backup for if the OC leaves or gets sick/injured, other teams do this too sometimes. Being prepared for all eventualities is important. If your DC gets taken out like Sean Payton, or gets Covid, and youre left mid game with no play caller, you don’t want to be left floundering and unprepared, as unlikely as that might be.

  3. Another instance of people thinking they know what these people do because a media person told them or they played Madden. Belichick called offensive plays the whole year their first time winning the Super Bowl. It’s not that big of a deal during the game because it’s always going to be what he wants to happen. It was that way with McDaniels and Charlie Weiss. I’d be more worried the other way with the Raiders considering how poorly that went for McDaniels in Denver and St. Louis, which is always overlooked in his career arc but was an absolute disaster.

  5. So they take a former defensive coordinator, make him the offensive line coach, and then tell him he’s calling offensive plays too. It would be just like Belichick for something like this to work out, but in the real world, this has disaster written all over it.

  8. “If the players produce on the field, the offseason worries about who’s running the offense will be forgotten rather quickly. If they don’t, the Patriots’ staffing decisions will remain a frequent topic of conversation all year.”

    If it works, every team in the NFL will be doing the exact same thing next year because….. say it with me…..come on now…..”It’s a copy-cat league.”

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.