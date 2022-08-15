Matthew Stafford fully participating in Rams’ practices

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has had a reduced workload in training camp as he deals with an elbow injury, but he appears to be trending in the right direction.

Head coach Sean McVay said that Stafford was a full participant in today’s practice, which was just a short session, and that he’ll also be a full participant tomorrow, when the Rams plan a longer scrimmage.

That’s very good news for the reigning Super Bowl champions, who should have one of the NFL’s best offenses again this year if Stafford and the other key contributors stay healthy.

Stafford has stayed healthy for most of his NFL career, starting all 17 games for the Rams last season and also starting every game in nine of his last 10 seasons with the Lions. Despite the elbow issue, the Rams think he’s going to be good to go for this year as well.