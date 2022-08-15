Patriots sign Devin Hafford

Getty Images

Defensive back Devin Hafford’s first stint with the Patriots was a brief one, but the team saw enough to bring him back for another look.

The Patriots announced Hafford’s signing on Sunday. He initially signed with the team in May after going undrafted in April, but was cut loose a week later.

Hafford went on to play for the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL. He had 50 tackles, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries during his final college season.

The move comes shortly before the Patriots and the rest of the league’s teams have to cut their rosters to 85 players. The deadline for those cuts is 4 p.m. ET on Thursday and there’s another cut of five players on August 23, so Hafford may not be destined for a much longer stay in New England this time either.